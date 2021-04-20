Where are you going?
St Pancras International station

Euston Rd
+44 20 7843 7688
Catch the Eurostar to Paris London United Kingdom

Catch the Eurostar to Paris

Sure, once you're in London you'll probably never want to leave. But the high-speed train to Paris is just one of the cool things London can offer with a nonchalant shrug of its shoulders. It's easy to buy tickets, easy to get to (Kings Cross/St Pancras is one of the most well-connected of train stations) and the station itself is a beauty—a modern renovation of a Victorian gothic classic, complete with any number of boutiques and the longest champagne bar in Europe. The train takes two hours, so you can treat Paris as a day trip if you're so inclined.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

