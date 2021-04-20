St Pancras International station

Catch the Eurostar to Paris
Sure, once you're in London
you'll probably never want to leave. But the high-speed train to Paris
is just one of the cool things London can offer with a nonchalant shrug of its shoulders. It's easy to buy tickets, easy to get to (Kings Cross/St Pancras is one of the most well-connected of train stations) and the station itself is a beauty—a modern renovation of a Victorian gothic classic, complete with any number of boutiques and the longest champagne bar in Europe. The train takes two hours, so you can treat Paris as a day trip if you're so inclined.