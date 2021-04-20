St Nicholas Cathedral (Chram sv.Mikulase)
Malostranské nám., 118 00 Praha 1-Malá Strana, Czechia
| +420 257 534 215
St. Nicholas ChurchLesser Town Square was originally the spot for the poor and "non-royalty", but now it's a tourist and shopping mecca with the Charles Bridge connecting it to the rest of classic Prague.
We did not venture into the church, but I thought it was quite a beautiful building.
almost 7 years ago
A breathtaking Baroque church sitting in the middle of Prague. First erected in 1735, it has changed denominations over its history, but remains a landmark of Prague.