St Nicholas Cathedral (Chram sv.Mikulase)

Malostranské nám., 118 00 Praha 1-Malá Strana, Czechia
Website
| +420 257 534 215
St. Nicholas Church

Lesser Town Square was originally the spot for the poor and "non-royalty", but now it's a tourist and shopping mecca with the Charles Bridge connecting it to the rest of classic Prague.

We did not venture into the church, but I thought it was quite a beautiful building.
By Alex M.

Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

St. Nicholas Church

A breathtaking Baroque church sitting in the middle of Prague. First erected in 1735, it has changed denominations over its history, but remains a landmark of Prague.

