St. Louis Cathedral
615 Pere Antoine Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
| +1 504-525-9585
Sun 9am - 12pm
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 4pm
Sat 5pm - 6pm
See a Beautiful American CathedralAs the oldest Catholic cathedral in continual use in the United States, St. Louis Cathedral is something you won't want to miss on your trip through the Big Easy. Enjoy the spiritual splendor of the interior, then meander the laid-back streets surrounding it. Vendors, street performers, and fortune tellers await you in Jackson Square.
