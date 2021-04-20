Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

St. Louis Cathedral

615 Pere Antoine Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Website
| +1 504-525-9585
See a Beautiful American Cathedral New Orleans Louisiana United States
New Orleans New Orleans Louisiana United States
See a Beautiful American Cathedral New Orleans Louisiana United States
New Orleans New Orleans Louisiana United States

More info

Sun 9am - 12pm
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 4pm
Sat 5pm - 6pm

See a Beautiful American Cathedral

As the oldest Catholic cathedral in continual use in the United States, St. Louis Cathedral is something you won't want to miss on your trip through the Big Easy. Enjoy the spiritual splendor of the interior, then meander the laid-back streets surrounding it. Vendors, street performers, and fortune tellers await you in Jackson Square.
By Karen Montalvo

More Recommendations

Isabel Gallegos
almost 7 years ago

New Orleans

St. Louis Cathedral

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30