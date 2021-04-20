St Kilda St Kilda VIC 3182, Australia

Explore the Best of St Kilda Come the first hints of warm weather and locals descend on St Kilda to enjoy the beach, hip restaurants or the outdoors at one of the local gardens.



The laughing face welcoming people to Luna Park is an icon of the area since opening in 1912 and Melbourne’s only amusement park, and world’s oldest amusement park of it’s kind, is still delighting kids.

Ride the classic wooden roller coaster’s and Scenic Railway ride or get your thrills with the Coney Island Top Drop or the Pharaoh’s Curse!



St Kilda’s parks and gardens are one of the areas most underrated features.

Established in the 1800’s, the St Kilda Botanic Gardens are a tranquil haven in what is otherwise a busy and energetic area.

Wander the well-established Rose Garden, learn about local Indigenous plants and their uses or play a game of giant chess.

A number of small critters call the St Kilda Botanic Garden home including Rainbow Lorikeet’s, Brushtail Possums, Grey Headed Flying Foxes and Tawney Frogmouth’s, so keep your eyes open or them!



For those feeling energetic, there are some beginner-friendly walking trails that show case the areas highlights, Aboriginal heritage or the Melbourne Solar System Trail, beginning with the ‘Sun’ at Elwood and weaving it’s way to ‘Pluto’ 5.9kilometres later at Sandridge beach.



Each Sunday, the St Kilda Esplanade Market is run alongside Luna Park. Browse the stalls full of one-of-a-kind art and jewellery to souvenirs and furniture, all supporting local indie artists.