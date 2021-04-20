Where are you going?
St John's Cathedral

86 Regent St, Belize City, Belize
Visit English Colonial Landmarks Belize City Belize

Visit English Colonial Landmarks

There are a number of preserved landmarks in Belize City that are useful to visit if you’re interested in the history of Belize as a former English colony.

St. John’s Cathedral is a beautifully landscaped church not far from the ocean and close to the Government House. The House of Culture Museum is now inside the Government House, which was once the residence of the colonial governors, and it is where you will find a permanent exhibit detailing what life was like in Belize under English rule. The structure is rumored to have been built from plans drawn up by the British architect Sir Christopher Wren.

The Supreme Court building, created in 1926, is on the same site where the original courthouse stood in 1818 and the Swing Bridge, built in 1922, is the only functional manually operated swing bridge left in the world.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

