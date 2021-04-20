St Ives St Ives, UK

St Ives, Cornwall A walk around the town of St Ives is a delight and something I have enjoyed doing for years. The sea has so many different colours- azure blue, turquoise, white- and on a stormy day there is grey. The sand glistens in the morning sun here and there are beautiful gardens resplendent with sub tropical plants.

There are narrow alleys and artists at work, inspired by the light. Visiting the many galleries is a pleasure, as is discovering a small garden or a seat beside the sea front. There are several beaches here, from Porthminster which is perfect for families to Polmeor that attracts surfers. I recommend a walk along the seafront and a wander up the backstreets to see the small gardens and artists studios. There are some great places to eat- you can't beat the local seafood. One last word on eating in the street or on the beach- watch out for the seagulls as they will grab a sandwich out of your hand !