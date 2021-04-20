Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

St. George's Grenada

Grenada
Saint George’s Morne Longue Grenada

Saint George’s

Easily one of the prettiest port towns in all of the Caribbean, the capital city of Saint George’s fronts a picturesque natural harbor on Grenada’s southwest coast. Historic Georgian buildings painted in cheerful hues line the waterfront area, called the Carenage, and creep up the steep hills cradling the town. For some of the best views, hike up to Fort George—a cannon-heavy French battery built in 1705, from which you can view the colorful sprawl of town and the sparkling blue sea beyond.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jenna Mahoney
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago

intro

Known as the “Spice Island,” Grenada literally blooms with enticing flavors and natural amenities. Nutmeg is the national calling card, but cinnamon, cloves and mace have also been grown here for centuries. Some visitors swear you can smell the sweet aroma the moment you touch the island’s powdered shores. Formed by volcanic activity off the coast of what is now Venezuela, the lush southern Caribbean island nation is the embodiment of the region’s classic offerings. Pristine white-sand beaches stretch along its coast, as do more fantastical black sand strands. And the isle’s interior is robust with untouched natural wonders—crystalline water falls, rich jungle flora and misted mountains—that are the makings of paradise, found. Unlike neighboring destinations this island nation has remained blissfully under developed thanks in large part to its far-flung location and rather tumultuous history that saw the rich land passed among colonial holders and a more recent series of coups. This is a quiet island destination that is loud in its untouched offerings.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points