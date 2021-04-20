St. George's Grenada

intro

Known as the “Spice Island,” Grenada literally blooms with enticing flavors and natural amenities. Nutmeg is the national calling card, but cinnamon, cloves and mace have also been grown here for centuries. Some visitors swear you can smell the sweet aroma the moment you touch the island’s powdered shores. Formed by volcanic activity off the coast of what is now Venezuela, the lush southern Caribbean island nation is the embodiment of the region’s classic offerings. Pristine white-sand beaches stretch along its coast, as do more fantastical black sand strands. And the isle’s interior is robust with untouched natural wonders—crystalline water falls, rich jungle flora and misted mountains—that are the makings of paradise, found. Unlike neighboring destinations this island nation has remained blissfully under developed thanks in large part to its far-flung location and rather tumultuous history that saw the rich land passed among colonial holders and a more recent series of coups. This is a quiet island destination that is loud in its untouched offerings.