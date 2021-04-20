St. George Spirits 2601 Monarch St

More info Sun 12pm - 5pm Wed - Sat 12pm - 7pm

Entertaining Explanations and Libations at Alameda Distillery It's immediately obvious that a tour of St. George's distillery is not a typical tour. Participants enter the former Navy hangar under a sign that reads, "Emotional Support Begins Here." The lines typically aren't running full of mechanic pulse on the day you'll be there, because, as the energetic guide reminds, St. George is a "hand-crafted" shop, producing the same amount of cases in a year as major brands produce in a day.



The tour includes viewing the copper distillers, learning about the special barrels, wondering why there's a shark behind the absinthe ingredients, and finding out what that alien is in the jar (see picture).



Afterwards, your "spirit guides" pour the six liquors created at St. George, including the widely known Hangar One vodka and their brand of absinthe.



Before you visit, make sure you eat lunch because there are no restaurants immediately around the distillery.