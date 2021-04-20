St. George Spirits
2601 Monarch St
| +1 510-769-1601
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Wed - Sat 12pm - 7pm
Entertaining Explanations and Libations at Alameda DistilleryIt's immediately obvious that a tour of St. George's distillery is not a typical tour. Participants enter the former Navy hangar under a sign that reads, "Emotional Support Begins Here." The lines typically aren't running full of mechanic pulse on the day you'll be there, because, as the energetic guide reminds, St. George is a "hand-crafted" shop, producing the same amount of cases in a year as major brands produce in a day.
The tour includes viewing the copper distillers, learning about the special barrels, wondering why there's a shark behind the absinthe ingredients, and finding out what that alien is in the jar (see picture).
Afterwards, your "spirit guides" pour the six liquors created at St. George, including the widely known Hangar One vodka and their brand of absinthe.
Before you visit, make sure you eat lunch because there are no restaurants immediately around the distillery.
St. George Spirits Distillery
An old airplane hangar in Alameda, CA is not where you would expect an artisan liquor distillery to be located, but it makes sense once you walk inside.
St. George Spirits has been flying high with its family of gins, boubon, malt whiskey, rum, flavored liqueurs and a liquor making a cultural comeback -- absinthe. An expanse open space of shiny copper kettles and a complex array of silver piping makes this location architecturally beautiful as well.
The distillery tour ends with a tasting of its unique spirits, including its more well-known Hangar One Vodka. My favorite: the St. George Botanivore Gin. It smells and tastes just like a fresh flowery field -- bravo, St. George, bravo.
