St George Spirits 2601 Monarch St, Alameda, CA 94501, USA

Spirits Tasting on the Bay At St. George Spirits, a liquor distiller located inside a huge hangar on the decommissioned Alameda Naval Base, you can learn all about alcohol production—and you can taste all-natural vodkas, gins, Eau de Vie, whiskeys, and more. The tour lasts an hour, and the tasting lasts however long you want to sip. This is a great way to spend a sunny weekend day, and the views of the bay and SF are unrivaled. If Paul is your tour guide, be prepared for some belly laughs as you hear about botanicals from Mt. Tam and the distillery's resident shark.