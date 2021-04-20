St.David's Lighthouse
St.David's Lighthouse, Bermuda
St. David's LighthouseSt. David’s Lighthouse stands on the highest point on the eastern end of Bermuda at a total of 208 feet above sea level. Located on St. David’s Island, this stone structure is 55 feet tall and overlooks the South Shore. Built in 1879 to signal ships so that they didn’t come too close to the offshore hidden reefs, the beam reaches 20 nautical miles and is still used as a beacon to mariners today. The 85 steps are a fairly easy climb, and the view is well worth any exertion it might take to get to the top. In April and May, this is a great place to watch migrating humpback whales.
St. David’s Lighthouse is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.