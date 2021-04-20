St. Donatus Church Trg Rimskog Foruma

The sound of the sea in Zadar My favorite city in Croatia, Zadar may not be on everyone’s radar, but it should be. Combining history with the casual elegance more commonly found along the Mediterranean, this is the perfect city to relax in for a few days. Along the waterfront is a public arts project known as the Sea Organ. Powered by the crashing of the waves, the somber melody is the perfect companion as you walk along what is one of the most beautiful waterfronts in the world.

