St. Donatus Church

Trg Rimskog Foruma
| +385 23 316 166
Church of St Donatus Zadar Croatia
The sound of the sea in Zadar

My favorite city in Croatia, Zadar may not be on everyone’s radar, but it should be. Combining history with the casual elegance more commonly found along the Mediterranean, this is the perfect city to relax in for a few days. Along the waterfront is a public arts project known as the Sea Organ. Powered by the crashing of the waves, the somber melody is the perfect companion as you walk along what is one of the most beautiful waterfronts in the world.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Church of St Donatus

Church of St Donatus is probably the most impressive building in Zadar. It serves as a concert venue for the annual international Festival of Medieval Renaissance Music for its stark interior and excellent acoustics.

