St Davids Bishop's Palace
The Close
| +44 1437 720517
More info
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5pm
St. Davids Bishop's PalaceSt Davids Bishops Palace is a ruined medieval palace located adjacent to St Davids Cathedral in the city of St Davids, Pembrokeshire, and one of the most important ecclesiastical sites in Wales.
The site dates back to the 6th century.
There is a small fee to enter and this time of year you will most likely be alone inside, like we were. We did have a gorgeous day, perfect for visiting ancient ruins. In the lower levels, large electronic screens explain the life at the palace along with presenting some 14 century art depicting rural life.
If you get the chance, try and catch an open-air theater performance here. It is built for drama. The whole site sends shivers down the spine. It evokes a period when religion was the order of the day and bishops were power brokers par excellence.
A great place to visit while in Wales.