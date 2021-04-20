St. Bartholomew Church 27386 Kirchwalsede, Germany

Personal History Books Taking a trip related to your own family history is a great way to get off the beaten tourist path to a place steeped in history, deeply personal, and uniquely you. Following some research for a family tree project, I took a few days from another trip in the area to visit the small town of Kirchwalsede, Germany, where much of one branch of my family tree lived before emigrating to the US. St. Bartholomew Church was instrumental in my project and itself has a rich history: it's main body was constructed way back in 1150 and, if my German-speaking friend's hunch is correct, it may even be the church that the town name refers to. I contacted someone from the church who showed me around inside and showed me the names of some of my ancestors written in the books for dates--the same books whose details I used while putting my family tree together (including for Christian Alvarich, above, who left Kirchwalsede in the mid-late 1800s to come to the US). Visiting the church and the town was the perfect capstone to my project and, since they were raising money to restore the ceiling while I was there, I was even able to purchase mugs with sketches of St. Bartholomew's on them as souvenirs for myself and my family!



I discovered a lot of my info through simple Google searches, genealogy.com, and ancestry.com and found the genealogy software from myheritage.com to be both simple to use and thorough. I was fortunate in my search to have many records to build on--perhaps you will, too!

