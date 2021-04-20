Where are you going?
St Augustine Lighthouse

81 Lighthouse Avenue (use 100 Red Cox Road for gps, St. Augustine, FL 32080, USA
+1 904-829-0745
Spiral Stairway of Courage St. Augustine Florida United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Spiral Stairway of Courage

My pride got the best of me and I had decided to walk all the way up this lighthouse. Boy, was it quite the experience! I walked up these stairs fearlessly (And these stairs aren't easy to climb, so watch your step) But then suddenly once I got to the very top, I could not lean on the railing! I was far back from the edge as I could be and felt shock when I saw how calm this one guy was, who was leaning over the railing and peacefully smoking a cigarette. Unless I could fly, I wasn't going to move. yet, I managed to hold up the camera and take pictures of everything my body would allow me to do. For a moment, while I was up there, I felt pretty accomplished being up there. Seconds later, I walked down the steps trembling like a chihuahua in the winter. I eventually made it down and regardless of that fear, I learned about the history of the lighthouse and can officially cross the lighthouse off my list of travel accomplishments, call it a day, and never do it again. I still enjoyed it and walked a few steps to go inside the museum that while you're there, could at least check out if you have the time. I hear the place is haunted too for those ghost lovers who thrive under the paranormal experience!
By AFAR Traveler

James Robbins
over 4 years ago

Scared me but awesome view

Who knew that a lighthouse would be scary. But that's how I felt as I ventured further up the stairs as the walls narrowed and the ground retreated further from me.

Once outside I felt the exhilaration of the view over the ancient city. It was worth the climb and the anxiety.

