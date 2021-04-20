Sri Siva Subramaniya Temple

Largest Hindu Temple in the Southern Hemisphere You might be surprised to see so many Indians in Fiji. Many arrived as indentured servants between 1879 and 1916, brought by the British to work on sugar cane plantations. Today, people of Indian heritage make up about 40% of the population.



This colorful temple, the largest in the Southern Hemisphere, is filled with intricate carvings and details you could spend hours examining. Craftspeople were brought over from India to complete the decoration.



There's also a cafe on the grounds where you can get tea and light vegetarian food.



If you plan to visit, wear conservative clothing (no sleeveless tops or knees showing) or borrow a sarong when you arrive.



