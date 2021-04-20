Sri Mariamman Temple
244 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058793
+65 6223 4064
Sri Mariamman Temple in Singapore's ChinatownSri Mariamman Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore, dating to the early 19th century. In Singapore, South Asian Indian immigrants have brought their culture to their new homeland. These temples are unique, with colorful statues adorning the rooftops.
The temple is dedicated to Goddess Mariamman, known for her power to cure epidemic illnesses and diseases. When you get here, observe the majestic gopuram (gate tower), which is covered with figurative sculptures of gods and goddesses and mythological beasts—an easily recognizable landmark to generations of Hindu worshippers and Singaporeans alike.
Wandering around Singapore's Chinatown, I stumbled upon the city's oldest Hindu Temple. Somehow both beautiful and creepy, it is full of intricacies and mystery.