Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

squeeze marfa

215 Highland St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
Website
| +1 432-729-4500
Squeeze in Serious Coffee and Breakfast in Marfa Marfa Texas United States

More info

Tue - Sun 8am - 3pm

Squeeze in Serious Coffee and Breakfast in Marfa

Make sure that you 'Squeeze' in some beautiful coffee, chocolate and food at SQUEEZE in Marfa, TX to fuel your artsy endeavors. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm, you'll be impressed by the selection.

Originally a juice bar founded in 2004, they've always carried Vollenweider chocolate from Switzerland. Why you ask? Good question. Their website reveals that, 'Vollenweider chocolate was started in 1943 by the father of Squeeze Marfa’s owner, Verena Zbinden. Her brother and his wife continue to run the family business in Winterthur and Zürich, Switzerland sending handmade chocolate to Marfa directly from the source. Squeeze Marfa is the sole US distributor of Vollenweider chocolate.'

As if you need another reason to check out this hidden spot, the rest of the menu is excellent and the coffee is THE way to start your day.

By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points