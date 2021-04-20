squeeze marfa
215 Highland St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
| +1 432-729-4500
Tue - Sun 8am - 3pm
Squeeze in Serious Coffee and Breakfast in MarfaMake sure that you 'Squeeze' in some beautiful coffee, chocolate and food at SQUEEZE in Marfa, TX to fuel your artsy endeavors. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm, you'll be impressed by the selection.
Originally a juice bar founded in 2004, they've always carried Vollenweider chocolate from Switzerland. Why you ask? Good question. Their website reveals that, 'Vollenweider chocolate was started in 1943 by the father of Squeeze Marfa’s owner, Verena Zbinden. Her brother and his wife continue to run the family business in Winterthur and Zürich, Switzerland sending handmade chocolate to Marfa directly from the source. Squeeze Marfa is the sole US distributor of Vollenweider chocolate.'
As if you need another reason to check out this hidden spot, the rest of the menu is excellent and the coffee is THE way to start your day.