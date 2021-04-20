Where are you going?
Spyhouse Coffee

945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
| +1 612-345-4348
Spyhouse Coffee Minneapolis Minnesota United States

Sun 8am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 11pm
Sat 7am - 11pm

Spyhouse Coffee

Whether reclaimed barn wood from Amish families in Wisconsin, antique accents from the owner's 20-year old collection, or the farmers behind the single-origin coffee beans themselves, there is a story behind everything at Spyhouse Coffee. Their attention to design detail complements their curation of beans from around the world, and ensures their new foray into on-site roasting will be top notch. The best part? The atmosphere is welcoming to those on the move as well as those looking to stay the day. More unusual, if you want a fusion of flavor, you won’t get a judgmental glare for ordering favorites like the Spygirl (a honey-lavendar latte) or Mata Hari (a cinnamon-honey-almond latte).
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

