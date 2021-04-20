Spyhouse Coffee
Whether reclaimed barn wood from Amish families in Wisconsin, antique accents from the owner's 20-year old collection, or the farmers behind the single-origin coffee beans themselves, there is a story behind everything at Spyhouse Coffee. Their attention to design detail complements their curation of beans from around the world, and ensures their new foray into on-site roasting will be top notch. The best part? The atmosphere is welcoming to those on the move as well as those looking to stay the day. More unusual, if you want a fusion of flavor, you won’t get a judgmental glare for ordering favorites like the Spygirl (a honey-lavendar latte) or Mata Hari (a cinnamon-honey-almond latte).