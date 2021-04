Spud Point Marina Crab Co. 1818 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay, CA 94923, USA

Enjoying Fresh Crab on the California Coast Dungeness crab is one of Northern California's coastal specialties and is easily found along the coast when in season (winter-spring). After watching the fishermen bringing in catches of fresh crab at the Bodega Bay marina, you can walk across the street at enjoy fresh crab at Spud Point Crab Co. It tends to be crowded on weekends, and outdoor seating fills up despite the usual cool temperatures year round.