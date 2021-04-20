Sprint Center
When the Sprint Center opened in 2007, it was considered a massive reinvestment in the revitalization of downtown Kansas City. Since then, the 22,000-seat arena has seen 11 million guests and generated more than $1 billion, hosting everything from sporting events, tournaments, and concerts to family shows and collegiate competitions. Elton John was the very first act to grace the stage, and everyone from Santana to Shawn Mendes has followed. Located on the east side of the Kansas City Power & Light District, the all-glass, elliptical-shaped venue is surrounded by seven city blocks of restaurants, bars, and shops—all perfect for pre- or post-game entertainment.