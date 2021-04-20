Where are you going?
Sprint Center

1407 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106, USA
Website
| +1 816-949-7100
Sprint Center Kansas City Missouri United States

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm

When the Sprint Center opened in 2007, it was considered a massive reinvestment in the revitalization of downtown Kansas City. Since then, the 22,000-seat arena has seen 11 million guests and generated more than $1 billion, hosting everything from sporting events, tournaments, and concerts to family shows and collegiate competitions. Elton John was the very first act to grace the stage, and everyone from Santana to Shawn Mendes has followed. Located on the east side of the Kansas City Power & Light District, the all-glass, elliptical-shaped venue is surrounded by seven city blocks of restaurants, bars, and shops—all perfect for pre- or post-game entertainment.
By Anne Roderique-Jones , AFAR Local Expert

