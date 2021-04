Sprinkles Cupcakes

Gourmet Cupcakes Around the Clock from an ATM

Cupcakes may have changed the world of desserts, but there have been revolutionary changes within the cupcake industry itself. One of the most innovative ideas that has been brought forth is the Cupcake ATM, offered by the Beverly Hills chain, Sprinkles. What’s that, you ask? It’s a 24-hour cupcake-dispensing machine at its bakery. Resembling an ATM, the machine features a touchscreen that allows customers to choose from a variety of flavors, different ones on different days. Once a selection is made and paid for by credit card, the cupcake, neatly boxed up, magically appears through a turnstile. You have to see it to believe it.There are currently ATMs in Beverly Hills, Chicago , and New York, and more are on their way.