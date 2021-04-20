Sprinkles Cupcakes
Gourmet Cupcakes Around the Clock from an ATMCupcakes may have changed the world of desserts, but there have been revolutionary changes within the cupcake industry itself. One of the most innovative ideas that has been brought forth is the Cupcake ATM, offered by the Beverly Hills chain, Sprinkles. What’s that, you ask? It’s a 24-hour cupcake-dispensing machine at its bakery. Resembling an ATM, the machine features a touchscreen that allows customers to choose from a variety of flavors, different ones on different days. Once a selection is made and paid for by credit card, the cupcake, neatly boxed up, magically appears through a turnstile. You have to see it to believe it.
There are currently ATMs in Beverly Hills, Chicago, and New York, and more are on their way.
almost 7 years ago
Sprinkles For Some Sweetness
They may not be as popular with the cronut and macaron around but people still love a Sprinkles Cupcake. Besides Magnolia in New York, Sprinkles proved to be one of the big players in the cupcake craze. Even Oprah agreed and put them on her favorites list one year causing line ups at Sprinkles!! Still love their red velvet!
almost 7 years ago
Divine
Sprinkles Cupcakes lives up to the hype. Their menus are constantly changing and they offer vegan options.