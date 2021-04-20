Where are you going?
Sprinkles Cupcakes

FIGat7th 735, S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Website
| +1 213-228-2100
Gourmet Cupcakes Around the Clock from an ATM Los Angeles California United States
Gourmet Cupcakes Around the Clock from an ATM Los Angeles California United States
More info

Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

Gourmet Cupcakes Around the Clock from an ATM

Cupcakes may have changed the world of desserts, but there have been revolutionary changes within the cupcake industry itself. One of the most innovative ideas that has been brought forth is the Cupcake ATM, offered by the Beverly Hills chain, Sprinkles. What’s that, you ask? It’s a 24-hour cupcake-dispensing machine at its bakery. Resembling an ATM, the machine features a touchscreen that allows customers to choose from a variety of flavors, different ones on different days. Once a selection is made and paid for by credit card, the cupcake, neatly boxed up, magically appears through a turnstile. You have to see it to believe it.

There are currently ATMs in Beverly Hills, Chicago, and New York, and more are on their way.
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert

Arnette RTW
almost 7 years ago

Sprinkles For Some Sweetness

They may not be as popular with the cronut and macaron around but people still love a Sprinkles Cupcake. Besides Magnolia in New York, Sprinkles proved to be one of the big players in the cupcake craze. Even Oprah agreed and put them on her favorites list one year causing line ups at Sprinkles!! Still love their red velvet!
Bianca Hernandez
almost 7 years ago

Divine

Sprinkles Cupcakes lives up to the hype. Their menus are constantly changing and they offer vegan options.

