Springbrook Nature Center

130 Forest Ave
Website
| +1 630-773-5572
Family Halloween Activities Itasca Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 2pm - 7pm

Family Halloween Activities

The Springbrook Nature Center in Itasca offers a day of family-friendly activities the weekend before Halloween. In the afternoon, take the kids to the Halloween Celebration. The annual event features games, pumpkin decorating, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Then grab a blanket and come back in the evening for the outdoor Screech Cinema. Because no movie is complete without snacks, you’ll be able to roast marshmallows during the film.

Both events are free. Check the Village of Itasca's website for details about this year's event.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

