Springbrook Nature Center
130 Forest Ave
| +1 630-773-5572
More info
Sat, Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 2pm - 7pm
Family Halloween ActivitiesThe Springbrook Nature Center in Itasca offers a day of family-friendly activities the weekend before Halloween. In the afternoon, take the kids to the Halloween Celebration. The annual event features games, pumpkin decorating, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Then grab a blanket and come back in the evening for the outdoor Screech Cinema. Because no movie is complete without snacks, you’ll be able to roast marshmallows during the film.
Both events are free. Check the Village of Itasca's website for details about this year's event.