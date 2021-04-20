Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Springbrook Nature Center

130 Forest Ave, Itasca, IL 60143, USA
Website
| +1 630-773-5572
Springbrook Nature Center: Activities for Everyone Itasca Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Tue, Thur 4pm - 7pm

Springbrook Nature Center: Activities for Everyone

The Springbrook Nature Center is open year round and home to numerous community activities. Their philosophy emphasizes conservation, recreation, and education, and is encapsulated in their mission statement: 'The Village of Itasca's Nature Center shall restore, manage, preserve and interpret its unique resources for the public good and to foster environmental stewardship.' There are nature programs, hiking trails, naturalist clubs for children, a tree dedication program, and in the winter they'll even rent you some snowshoes.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points