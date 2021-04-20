Springbrook Nature Center: Activities for Everyone
The Springbrook Nature Center is open year round and home to numerous community activities. Their philosophy emphasizes conservation, recreation, and education, and is encapsulated in their mission statement: 'The Village of Itasca's Nature Center shall restore, manage, preserve and interpret its unique resources for the public good and to foster environmental stewardship.' There are nature programs, hiking trails, naturalist clubs for children, a tree dedication program, and in the winter they'll even rent you some snowshoes.