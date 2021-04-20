Where are you going?
Spring Village

Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Browse Local Art Works That Won't Break the Bank Guangzhou China

Browse Local Art Works That Won't Break the Bank

Located in Xiaozhou Village, behind a hundred-year old huge tree, this little shops sells original works by local artists, including hand-drawn postcards and maps and crafts. Nearly everything in the shop is "one of a kind," and prices are very reasonable. The owner has a guestbook in which she did a little painting on every single page. It is now full of notes from customers, mostly in Chinese, but also a few in English and Japanese.

The place is all about creativity and originality. It also hosts little DIY workshops from time to time; many art students from the nearby University Island come and participate.

Address: No. 1 Gongbeiyixiang, Xiaozhou Village, Guangzhou
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

