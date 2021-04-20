Spring Village Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

Browse Local Art Works That Won't Break the Bank Located in Xiaozhou Village, behind a hundred-year old huge tree, this little shops sells original works by local artists, including hand-drawn postcards and maps and crafts. Nearly everything in the shop is "one of a kind," and prices are very reasonable. The owner has a guestbook in which she did a little painting on every single page. It is now full of notes from customers, mostly in Chinese, but also a few in English and Japanese.



The place is all about creativity and originality. It also hosts little DIY workshops from time to time; many art students from the nearby University Island come and participate.



Address: No. 1 Gongbeiyixiang, Xiaozhou Village, Guangzhou