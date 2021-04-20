Spring Street Natural Restaurant
62 Spring Street
| +1 212-966-0290
More info
Sun 10:30am - 11:30pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11:30pm
Fri 11am - 12:30am
Sat 10:30am - 12:30am
Best Resto in NYC for Health Nuts: Spring Street NaturalIf I don't know a restaurant in NYC, I always judge by the line up or the buzz in the restaurant. Spring Street Natural was one of those restaurants with that buzz.
Located on the edge of Soho, has a fabulous street side patio, ideal for people watching.
The food here, however, is the real draw. It's health food you want to eat. I had the quinoa salad, pictured above, filled with cashews, green onions, avocado, dried apricot, fresh mint, olives, baby arugula, feta cheese and citrus vinaigrette. It was fabulous and the service was great.
It won't make you feel guilty for the other meals you have in the city!