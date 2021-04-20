Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Spring Street Social

110 Spring St, Bondi Junction NSW 2022, Australia
Website
| +61 2 8667 5395
Spring Street Social Bondi Junction Australia

More info

Sun, Tue 5pm - 12am
Wed - Sat 5pm - 2am

Spring Street Social

Known mostly for its Westfield shopping center and hordes of commuters waiting for buses and trains, Bondi Junction is the unlikely locale for an underground bar and music venue. But Spring Street Social is the newest venture to help Sydneysiders get through the work week. After walking down a narrow stairwell squeezed between a dry cleaners and a fitness center, you'll be transported into a candlelit cave of worn leather armchairs, antique fringed lampshades, a chess-board coffee table, and a backlit bar lined with a row of unlabeled bottles that just so happened to be filled with house-made bitters—peach, rhubarb, grapefruit, apple, whiskey, orange and their version of Angostura. The most popular cocktail, Chase the Dragon is mixed with apple pie–infused rye, Cognac, bitters, cinnamon, and applewood smoke. There's also a four-page list of craft beer from around the world, categorized by style. Hump Day kicks off with live music—both in the bar and a larger attached venue—that lasts through the weekend.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points