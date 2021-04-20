Spring Street Social
Known mostly for its Westfield shopping center and hordes of commuters waiting for buses and trains, Bondi Junction is the unlikely locale for an underground bar and music venue. But Spring Street Social is the newest venture to help Sydneysiders get through the work week. After walking down a narrow stairwell squeezed between a dry cleaners and a fitness center, you'll be transported into a candlelit cave of worn leather armchairs, antique fringed lampshades, a chess-board coffee table, and a backlit bar lined with a row of unlabeled bottles that just so happened to be filled with house-made bitters—peach, rhubarb, grapefruit, apple, whiskey, orange and their version of Angostura. The most popular cocktail, Chase the Dragon is mixed with apple pie–infused rye, Cognac, bitters, cinnamon, and applewood smoke. There's also a four-page list of craft beer from around the world, categorized by style. Hump Day kicks off with live music—both in the bar and a larger attached venue—that lasts through the weekend.