Spring Garden Rd

The Best Place to Shop Downtown
Spring Garden road in Halifax is the busiest street in Canada
east of St. Catherine Street in Montreal
, and is one of the best places in downtown to go shopping. The most popular span of the road stretches from Barrington Street to South Park Street and features three small sized malls: City Centre Atlantic, Spring Garden Place, and the larger of the three being Parklane Mall. Along Spring Garden Road you can also find many boutiques and specialty shops, pubs, restaurants, the public library and more.