Light Italian in Ponsonby, Auckland

S.P.Q.R. on Ponsonby Road serves pizza and other Italian fare, but go for the fresh seafood. The scallops in New Zealand are always served with the roe on (and it's a tragedy that U.S. scallop-eaters have become accustomed to removing this delicious part). They were served in a lemony, tart red wine vinegar sauce. And a whitebait fritter was more like a simple frittata, the tiny fish sauteed in egg.