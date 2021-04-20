Where are you going?
Sports Basement

1590 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Website
| +1 415-575-3001
Go Camping from San Francisco (With a little help) San Francisco California United States

Sat, Sun 8am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 9pm

Northern California's state and national parks are some of the most spectacular in the country. A few hours drive from San Francisco, one can road trip to Yosemite Valley, sleep among the giant sequoias, or wake up to Pacific waves crashing. But to the visitor (and local without a lot of closet space), hauling around camping equipment may not be feasible.

Sports Basement camping rentals is the answer. One can inexpensively rent tents, sleeping bags, pads, and all sorts of gear for a NorCal camping weekend. Reserve a few weeks ahead of time for holiday weekends.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

