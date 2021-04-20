Spolumbo's Fine Foods & Deli

A Good Italian Deli in Alberta

I like to have a good sandwich. My friend Paul tells me, the best deli sandwiches are at Spolumbo's - I was excited about the idea but did not imagine what a great sandwiches they prepare. Fresh crunchy bread, egg salad and turkey - that is what I ordered, with a small clam chowder. You can eat at a table or standing at the bar. We had lunch standing and talking about work and food in Calgary.



Great choice - keep eating.