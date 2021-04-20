Where are you going?
Spolumbo's Fine Foods & Deli

1308 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0T3, Canada
Website
| +1 403-264-6452
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 5:30pm

Enormous Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Spolumbo’s Fine Foods sells gourmet Italian sausage sandwiches made by three Italian-Canadian boys—men, really, since former Canadian football players and co-owners Tom, Mike, and Tony are about three times the size of the average Canadian (about twice the size of the average beef-loving Calgarian). They started making their sausages after-hours out of Tom’s father-in-law’s restaurant. Now they’re more famous for their dinosaur-sized sausage sandwiches on crusty buns with fresh tomato sauce than they are for passing and receiving. In true Alberta style, smaller sub options are available by special request only.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

Manuel Sanchez Alvarez
almost 7 years ago

A Good Italian Deli in Alberta

I like to have a good sandwich. My friend Paul tells me, the best deli sandwiches are at Spolumbo's - I was excited about the idea but did not imagine what a great sandwiches they prepare. Fresh crunchy bread, egg salad and turkey - that is what I ordered, with a small clam chowder. You can eat at a table or standing at the bar. We had lunch standing and talking about work and food in Calgary.

Great choice - keep eating.

