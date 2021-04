Spolumbo's Fine Foods & Deli

Enormous Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Spolumbo’s Fine Foods sells gourmet Italian sausage sandwiches made by three Italian-Canadian boys—men, really, since former Canadian football players and co-owners Tom, Mike, and Tony are about three times the size of the average Canadian (about twice the size of the average beef-loving Calgarian). They started making their sausages after-hours out of Tom’s father-in-law’s restaurant. Now they’re more famous for their dinosaur-sized sausage sandwiches on crusty buns with fresh tomato sauce than they are for passing and receiving. In true Alberta style, smaller sub options are available by special request only.