Split Rock Creek State Park
There are several parks along the King of Trails Scenic Byway, but Split Rock Creek is especially worth visiting for its wide range of recreational options. Open year-round from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., the park features a swimming beach and horse-riding trails, plus opportunities for camping, fishing, hiking, and wildlife observation. In the winter, it’s a popular spot for sledding. When you’ve had your fill of outdoor activities, head to the nearby town of Jasper, where you can get a solid meal at spots like Trosky Bar & Grill or Brian’s 19th Hole BBQ Pit.