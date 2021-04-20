Where are you going?
Split Rock Creek State Park

336 50th Ave, Jasper, MN 56144, USA
Website
| +1 507-348-7908
Split Rock Creek State Park Minnesota United States

Split Rock Creek State Park

There are several parks along the King of Trails Scenic Byway, but Split Rock Creek is especially worth visiting for its wide range of recreational options. Open year-round from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., the park features a swimming beach and horse-riding trails, plus opportunities for camping, fishing, hiking, and wildlife observation. In the winter, it’s a popular spot for sledding. When you’ve had your fill of outdoor activities, head to the nearby town of Jasper, where you can get a solid meal at spots like Trosky Bar & Grill or Brian’s 19th Hole BBQ Pit.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

