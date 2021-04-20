Split Airport Cesta Dr. Franje Tuđmana 1270, 21217, Kaštel Štafilić, Croatia

Croatian Fruits of the Sea Although there are plenty of non-fishy options, fresh seafood is everywhere, along with what always appear to be many happy diners. Of particular note is the small town of Mali Ston near Dubrovnik that is famous, very famous it turns out, for its oysters. The hamlet is home to Malostonski Zaljev – the renowned Croatian oyster bay that produces the most sought after oysters in the country. Oysters aren’t the only briny delight here though, mussels and other shellfish appeared to be popular as well.



If you're driving to Dubrovnik from Split, Ston is a perfect stop along the way.