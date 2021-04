Splash Mountain Montana

Beat the heat in Big Sky Country with an afternoon at Splash Montana Waterpark. With three-story waterslides, a lazy river and Olympic sized pool you'll find plenty of fun, cool distractions from the sticky heat of July. Bring the whole family; Splash Montana caters to a wide range of swimming abilities and tastes with shallow waters for the wee ones and lounge chairs for the sun bathers. Find your most publicly decent speedos and dive on in!