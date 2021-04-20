Splash Dive Center 2287 Placencia Peninsula Road, Placencia 00000, Placencia, Belize

More info Sun - Sat 7:30am - 6:30pm

Learn to Scuba at Splash Dive Center Splash Dive Center will help you discover “paradise above and below the water.” I was intrigued to learn to scuba, and after filling out the necessary paperwork, being fitted for a wetsuit and being assured of my safety, into a boat we departed for my first-ever lesson in the waters off Laughing Bird Caye. My instructor was patient with me when the weather conditions proved difficult for me to overcome and he was kind when I surely tried his patience with my fumbling on the ocean floor and while floating in the water, frustrated at my own inability to conquer something so many find so easy. His patience made me want to spend a longer time in Placencia, so that I could go through the entire process of being certified. I can’t imagine anywhere else in the world where I would be in better hands.