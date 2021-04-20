Splash Dive Center
2287 Placencia Peninsula Road, Placencia 00000, Placencia, Belize
| +501 523-3058
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 6:30pm
Learn to Scuba at Splash Dive CenterSplash Dive Center will help you discover “paradise above and below the water.” I was intrigued to learn to scuba, and after filling out the necessary paperwork, being fitted for a wetsuit and being assured of my safety, into a boat we departed for my first-ever lesson in the waters off Laughing Bird Caye. My instructor was patient with me when the weather conditions proved difficult for me to overcome and he was kind when I surely tried his patience with my fumbling on the ocean floor and while floating in the water, frustrated at my own inability to conquer something so many find so easy. His patience made me want to spend a longer time in Placencia, so that I could go through the entire process of being certified. I can’t imagine anywhere else in the world where I would be in better hands.
Snorkeling Silk Caye With Splash Dive Center
It's no wonder Splash Dive Center has repeatedly won Belize's top tourism awards: its staff makes divers of all skill levels feel comfortable in the water. And its snorkel trip to Silk Caye Marine Reserve is one great way to get acquainted the diversity of Belize's ocean life. The underwater habitat enjoys special protection, so snorkelers should keep their eyes open for a variety of vivid tropical fish, colorful corals, lobsters, Loggerhead and Hawksbill turtles, and, if they're lucky, docile lemon and nurse sharks. Visibility is no problem thanks to the impossibly vivid blue-green water. The day-trip is punctuated by a genuine Belizean lunch, either prepared and served on the boat as a picnic, or grilled, barbecue-style, on land.