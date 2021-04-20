Spitfire 2219 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA

Snacks and Sports in Belltown If you’re looking for a place to watch the game — any game — Spitfire, in Belltown, is sure to have it on. The big, roomy bar has twenty-two 42-inch flat-screen plasma TVs, two 150-inch and one 100-inch HD projection screen, all blasting professional and college-level sports games all day long, which makes Spitfire popular with groups of fans who gather for boisterous viewing parties. If that’s not enough, they also feature special live events like boxing matches with a cover charge.



Surprisingly, on a regular weekday, happy hour at the bar is relaxed, pleasant, and not deafeningly noisy. The volume is kept at a reasonable level, and the large floor plan with bar, table, and booth seating means you can find a spot that’s not directly in front of a screen. Happy hour goes from 4–6:30 p.m. and 9–11 p.m., with $2 off drinks and food specials. The falafel sliders are not only cute, but pretty tasty, and make a good light meal. They also serve weekend brunch with hearty dishes like corned beef hash, prosciutto eggs Benedict, and French onion omelette.

