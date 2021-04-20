Spiš Castle 05361 Žehra

Spis Hrad in Eastern Slovakia I've seen castles all over Europe and this is one of the more impressing fortified ones. It looks like its about to slide off the hill!



Just down the road is a famous restaurant that serves traditional, authentic food. I went for the halusky with Brinza cheese (goat cheese from the area), as well as some sour cabbage. I made a mistake with the drink. Its called "sour milk" and it was just that! I assumed it was just a bad translation. Well it was almost as thick as yogurt but nothing like it. More like something that came up and not something that should be poured down the throat! Instead I had a Saris pils.



Also close by is this place where the locals come to get their mineral water. They call it "eggy water" and says its very healthy. You guessed it, it smelled like rotten eggs and didn't taste much better. The suplhuric smell in the air reminded me of in Pozzuoli, a field there is an outlet for Mount Vesuvio.



Go to the castle but drink the beer!