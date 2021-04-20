Spire by Andy Goldsworthy

An Art Pun in the Presidio

Its hard not to say it. Visiting Andy Goldsworthy's 90 foot Spire in San Francisco's Presidio is, well, in-Spiring.



The sculpture is constructed from the trunks of Monterey Cypress felled to make way for younger trees.



The Spire makes a great stop along the Bay Area Ridge Trail, or is a short walk from road-side parking available along Arguello Blvd, or W Pacific Avenue.



