Spire by Andy Goldsworthy
Arguello Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
| +1 415-561-5300
The SpireWhat will make the Spire disappear? The trees around it that will go bigger? Or time that will make the Spire collapse?
almost 7 years ago
An Art Pun in the Presidio
Its hard not to say it. Visiting Andy Goldsworthy's 90 foot Spire in San Francisco's Presidio is, well, in-Spiring.
The sculpture is constructed from the trunks of Monterey Cypress felled to make way for younger trees.
The Spire makes a great stop along the Bay Area Ridge Trail, or is a short walk from road-side parking available along Arguello Blvd, or W Pacific Avenue.
