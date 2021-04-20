Spinneys Dubai LLC

Where are you going?
Try Tasty Camel's Milk

In the old days before the discovery of oil, the Bedouin lived on a simple diet of camel's milk, dates, seafood when they were on the coast, and goat meat when they were inland.

Camel's milk has always been sold beside fresh cow's milk in UAE supermarkets such as Spinneys, but in more recent years new products have appeared on the market, with fun packaging and a variety of flavors.

I still prefer the traditional plain camel's milk, which is very rich, although the date-flavored milk is also delicious.
By Lara Dunston , AFAR Contributor

