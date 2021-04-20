Where are you going?
Spillers Records

27, Morgan Arcade, Cardiff CF10 1AF, UK
Website
| +44 29 2022 4905
The World's Oldest Record Store Cardiff United Kingdom

Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5:30pm

Tucked into Cardiff's eminently wanderable shopping arcades, Spillers Records claims to be the world's oldest record store. They believe in vinyl and in promoting local bands. Listening stations let you sample staff picks. It's also the kind of place that posts top 10 lists by their customers, including one by perhaps the hippest 8-year-old in the world. (He had PJ Harvey's "Let England Shake," at number 1.) The guy and girl behind the counter helped me figure out which size T-shirt to get and confirmed that my choice of the new album by the Islets, a local band, was a good one. I wish I'd had more time to hang out there. Nice vibe. And the chance to linger in a record store is such a rare pleasure these days. Might be worth crossing an ocean for.
