The World's Oldest Record Store
Tucked into Cardiff's eminently wanderable shopping arcades, Spillers Records claims to be the world's oldest record store. They believe in vinyl and in promoting local bands. Listening stations let you sample staff picks. It's also the kind of place that posts top 10 lists by their customers, including one by perhaps the hippest 8-year-old in the world. (He had PJ Harvey's "Let England Shake," at number 1.) The guy and girl behind the counter helped me figure out which size T-shirt to get and confirmed that my choice of the new album by the Islets, a local band, was a good one. I wish I'd had more time to hang out there. Nice vibe. And the chance to linger in a record store is such a rare pleasure these days. Might be worth crossing an ocean for.