SpiceTree Munnar
Situated on four hilly acres in the famous tea town of Munnar, SpiceTree is an intimate ecoresort that invites you to indulge in the healing powers of nature. The 16 minimalist guest rooms and villas come with Jacuzzis or private plunge pools and afford breathtaking panoramas of the area’s terraced plantations through floor-to-ceiling windows, encouraging constant communion with the outdoors, and the swimming pool is filled with solar-heated spring water. While there’s plenty of rambling countryside just outside for guests to explore on their own, travelers in search of more organized programs can embark on Bison Valley treks (where you may spot the elusive lion-tailed macaque), tea plantation visits, and village tours; those who would rather stay put can opt for yoga classes and Ayurvedic massages at the on-site spa, followed by Keralan specialties in the family-style dining hall or wood-fired pizzas, breads, and coffee drinks at the resort’s bakery.