Spicers Balfour Hotel

37 Balfour St, New Farm QLD 4005, Australia
Website
| +61 1300 597 540
Boutique Queensland Luxury at Spicers Balfour New Farm Australia
Boutique Queensland Luxury at Spicers Balfour

When in Brisbane, stay in a true Queenslander at Spicers Balfour, located in the trendy suburb of New Farm. The Spicers Group is renowned in Australia for chic, luxury accommodation, but Balfour is a rare gem in that it is just minutes from the city centre - most Spicers properties are retreats, far from cities in the wide, open spaces.

Queenslanders are local architectural icons, cherished for their bright and breezy style which honours Brisbane's warm climate and great outdoors. No Queenslander is complete without a veranda/terrace, so the Balfour Terrace Suites include your own terrace so you can enjoy Brisbane's beautiful weather at any moment.

By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

