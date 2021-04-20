Spicers Balfour Hotel
37 Balfour St, New Farm QLD 4005, Australia
| +61 1300 597 540
Photo courtesy of Spicers Balfour Hotel
Boutique Queensland Luxury at Spicers BalfourWhen in Brisbane, stay in a true Queenslander at Spicers Balfour, located in the trendy suburb of New Farm. The Spicers Group is renowned in Australia for chic, luxury accommodation, but Balfour is a rare gem in that it is just minutes from the city centre - most Spicers properties are retreats, far from cities in the wide, open spaces.
Queenslanders are local architectural icons, cherished for their bright and breezy style which honours Brisbane's warm climate and great outdoors. No Queenslander is complete without a veranda/terrace, so the Balfour Terrace Suites include your own terrace so you can enjoy Brisbane's beautiful weather at any moment.