SpiceRoads Cycle Tours

Pedal past rice paddies, lotus ponds, and Khmer temples in the Mekong Delta on a SpiceRoads bicycle tour. The company offers 13 cycling journeys around Vietnam, from a one-day meander through the villages that surround Hanoi to a 10-day, 329-mile climb into the northwest Hoang Lien mountain range. On the latter trip, you’ll meet Hmong, Yao, and other hill tribe people as you explore the trails around Fansipan, one of Southeast Asia’s highest peaks. Then take on the 4,265-foot Pha Din Pass— according to local legend, it’s the border between heaven and earth. 66/2-712-5305, spiceroads.com 

This story appeared in the September/October 2011 issue. 
By Michelle Bangert , AFAR Contributor

