Spice Market
Süleyman Seba Caddesi 22
+90 212 381 2121
Spices from around the world.The Spice Market in the Sultanahmet should not be missed! The scents and colors astound. It's by the harbor and convenient to ferries on the Bosphorus.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Be sure to buy some spices. Most of the vendors have their own special mixtures. And the best part: the vendors can vacuum-seal your purchase for the trip home.
almost 7 years ago
To Market, To Market
You can't beat a meal on the go from a local market and this was one of the best. The whole experience was very aesthetically pleasing and less crowded than the Grand Bazaar. Fantastic photo opportunities abound and everything you need for a snack to a throw together gourmet meal is yours for the taking!