Speri Viticoltori
Via Fontana, 14, 37029 San Pietro In Cariano VR, Italy
| +39 045 770 1154
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 12pm
Mon - Fri 2pm - 6pm
Unexpected Wine Tasting in ValpolicellaTwenty minutes from the center of Verona lies its mountainous wine region, Valpolicella, "Valley of the Many Cellars." It's known, above all, for its Amarone. Amarone is a ruby wine, typically of full, velvety mouthfeel, that uses three times as many grapes as most other wines.
In Valpolicella, you usually need to make reservations for wine tastings, but we found Speri during a break between reserved wine tastings and they immediately agreed to do a wine tasting and give us some information.
A winery from the late 1800s, Speri is currently owned by the family's fourth and fifth generations. Using 50 hectares of land in three different vineyards, they grow their own grapes—Corvina, Rondinella, Molinara, and some less famous grapes (all of which are considered local)—organically.
We tasted—and loved—their Amarone, but ended up going for their fruity 2012 Ripasso Valpolicella D.O.C. Classico Superiore.