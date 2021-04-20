Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Speri Viticoltori

Via Fontana, 14, 37029 San Pietro In Cariano VR, Italy
Website
| +39 045 770 1154
Unexpected Wine Tasting in Valpolicella San Pietro In Cariano Italy

More info

Mon - Sat 8:30am - 12pm
Mon - Fri 2pm - 6pm

Unexpected Wine Tasting in Valpolicella

Twenty minutes from the center of Verona lies its mountainous wine region, Valpolicella, "Valley of the Many Cellars." It's known, above all, for its Amarone. Amarone is a ruby wine, typically of full, velvety mouthfeel, that uses three times as many grapes as most other wines.

In Valpolicella, you usually need to make reservations for wine tastings, but we found Speri during a break between reserved wine tastings and they immediately agreed to do a wine tasting and give us some information.

A winery from the late 1800s, Speri is currently owned by the family's fourth and fifth generations. Using 50 hectares of land in three different vineyards, they grow their own grapes—Corvina, Rondinella, Molinara, and some less famous grapes (all of which are considered local)—organically.

We tasted—and loved—their Amarone, but ended up going for their fruity 2012 Ripasso Valpolicella D.O.C. Classico Superiore.
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points