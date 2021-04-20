Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History

Around the World in Stamps
Stamps are a reflection of human history. They record important moments in time and mirror a country's hopes for the future. The Spellman Museum is a center of learning and activities for people of all ages. Children can be introduced to the hobby of stamp collecting, and adults can be reminded of their past. With new media taking over as our preferred mode of communication, this slice of the past will become even more important as time moves on. Children are encouraged to search through the two-cent box and start their own collection, and every visitor leaves with a packet of stamps.