Speicherstadt
Speicherstadt, 20457 Hamburg, Germany
Photo by travelView/Shuttrstock.com
SpeicherstadtThe largest warehouse district in the world, Speicherstadt is one of Hamburg’s most striking sights. Supported by oak log foundations under the water, the series of handsome redbrick buildings were constructed between 1883 and 1927 and once served as a place to trade goods like coffee, tea, tobacco, and textiles without paying customs. In 2009, they were redeveloped into a mix of cultural and commercial entities, and in 2015, they achieved UNESCO World Heritage status.
Pretty canals and steel bridges crisscross the entire 64-acre area, making it easy to walk around and admire the alcoves, towers, and neo-Gothic gables that adorn the warehouse facades. It’s also possible to take a barge tour and visit various attractions in the area, including the German Customs Museum, Miniatur Wunderland, and the Hamburg Dungeon. Don’t be put off by exploring at night—in the evening, all of Speicherstadt is beautifully lit by 800 spotlights.