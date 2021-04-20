Specs Twelve Adler Museum Cafe
12 William Saroyan Place, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-421-4112
Photo by Johnny Grim/Flickr
More info
Sun - Sat 4pm - 2am
Grab a Drink at a Classic San Francisco Bar in North BeachSpecs Twelve Adler Museum Cafe isn’t quite a museum, isn’t quite a cafe, and definitely isn’t just the dive bar it might appear to be at first glance.
Opened in 1968 by Richard “Specs” Simmons in a small alley off of Columbus Avenue in the North Beach neighborhood, Specs is a San Francisco institution of a watering hole—dark, cozy, packed full of various memorabilia of the Northwest, and a slice of the city’s bawdier past (the bar used to be directly connected to a strip club upstairs).
While Specs used to be frequented by bohemians and beatniks, today you can wander in with a group of friends for a casual afternoon beer or knock back a couple at the beginning of your night out in North Beach.
Specs is open daily from 4:30 pm to 2 am.