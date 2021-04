Grab a Drink at a Classic San Francisco Bar in North Beach

Specs Twelve Adler Museum Cafe isn’t quite a museum, isn’t quite a cafe, and definitely isn’t just the dive bar it might appear to be at first glance.Opened in 1968 by Richard “Specs” Simmons in a small alley off of Columbus Avenue in the North Beach neighborhood, Specs is a San Francisco institution of a watering hole—dark, cozy, packed full of various memorabilia of the Northwest, and a slice of the city’s bawdier past (the bar used to be directly connected to a strip club upstairs).While Specs used to be frequented by bohemians and beatniks, today you can wander in with a group of friends for a casual afternoon beer or knock back a couple at the beginning of your night out in North Beach.Specs is open daily from 4:30 pm to 2 am.