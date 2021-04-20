Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Specs Twelve Adler Museum Cafe

12 William Saroyan Place, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Website
| +1 415-421-4112
Grab a Drink at a Classic San Francisco Bar in North Beach San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 4pm - 2am

Grab a Drink at a Classic San Francisco Bar in North Beach

Specs Twelve Adler Museum Cafe isn’t quite a museum, isn’t quite a cafe, and definitely isn’t just the dive bar it might appear to be at first glance.

Opened in 1968 by Richard “Specs” Simmons in a small alley off of Columbus Avenue in the North Beach neighborhood, Specs is a San Francisco institution of a watering hole—dark, cozy, packed full of various memorabilia of the Northwest, and a slice of the city’s bawdier past (the bar used to be directly connected to a strip club upstairs).

While Specs used to be frequented by bohemians and beatniks, today you can wander in with a group of friends for a casual afternoon beer or knock back a couple at the beginning of your night out in North Beach.

Specs is open daily from 4:30 pm to 2 am.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points