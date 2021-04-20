Spears Bourbon, Burgers, and Beer 723 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA

Spears Bourbon, Burgers, and Beer Spears Bourbon, Burgers, and Beer stays true to its name. The recently opened Wheeling restaurant offers a variety of options to complete this trifecta. Order the grass-fed Spears burger, covered with bone marrow, cheddar, and crispy onions on a brioche bun, for a twist on the classic. If you want to mix things up, opt for the elk burger, topped with roasted red peppers, pepper jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and roasted garlic mayonnaise on an Asiago peppercorn bun. Chicken wings, salads, sandwiches, and refined entrées, including marinated skirt steak and cedar-plank salmon, round out the extensive menu. Wash everything down with a Boulevardier cocktail (bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth) or the “bourbon-rita.” For dessert choose from such all-American classics as homemade apple pie and a triple-chocolate fudge brownie.



Throughout the fall and winter, football and hockey fans should head to the bar and settle in with a beer to catch the games. And if you’d rather have entertainment you can dance to, check out the restaurant’s weekly line-up of live music.



Spears is open every day from 11:00 a.m.–2:00 a.m.



