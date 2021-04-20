Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Speakeasy

Cais de Oficinas, Armazém 115, Rocha Conde de Óbidos, 1350-352 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 396 4257
A Place for Live Jazz and R&B Lisbon Portugal

A Place for Live Jazz and R&B

A "speakeasy" of course is a 1920s-era joint—a bar, saloon, or restaurant where drinks were sold illegally. But don’t worry, the bar here has a license to sell drinks, and you should come if you like live music. It’s considered one of the best live music venues in Lisbon; every night different bands play different music styles, especially jazz and R&B.

The walls of this spacious venue are covered with musicians’ caricatures. You can enjoy a meal; there is a salad on the menu named Stevie Wonder, and one called a Açorda Zeca Afonso (after the famous Portuguese singer who wrote Grândola Vila Morena).
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points