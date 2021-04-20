Speakeasy
Cais de Oficinas, Armazém 115, Rocha Conde de Óbidos, 1350-352 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 396 4257
A Place for Live Jazz and R&BA "speakeasy" of course is a 1920s-era joint—a bar, saloon, or restaurant where drinks were sold illegally. But don’t worry, the bar here has a license to sell drinks, and you should come if you like live music. It’s considered one of the best live music venues in Lisbon; every night different bands play different music styles, especially jazz and R&B.
The walls of this spacious venue are covered with musicians’ caricatures. You can enjoy a meal; there is a salad on the menu named Stevie Wonder, and one called a Açorda Zeca Afonso (after the famous Portuguese singer who wrote Grândola Vila Morena).