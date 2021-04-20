Where are you going?
83 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9130 2020
The Best Mediterranean Food in Bondi Bondi Beach Australia
Sun 1pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 5pm - 11pm
Sat 2pm - 11pm

The Best Mediterranean Food in Bondi

This intimate restaurant is not quite a speakeasy, but it's warm and inviting like the den of a friend's home. Asian-style lanterns and candles, cushy chairs, decorative pillows, and provocative artwork all add to the ambience. The menu has a long list of wine and spirits to pair with such tapas as veal and pork meatballs and spiced lamb mixed with barley, lentils, and carrot yogurt. A good selection of charcuterie components and dips (the beet root is delicious) balance out the flavors. Rich desserts and after-dinner ports and sherries will help you leave in a flush, happy state.

By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Burcu Basar
almost 4 years ago

Cozy Bar/Café

Excellent music, service and light food. It is an ideal place to relax after watching the Bondi surfers all day.

