Speakeasy 83 Curlewis St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia

Sun 1pm - 10pm Mon - Fri 5pm - 11pm Sat 2pm - 11pm

The Best Mediterranean Food in Bondi This intimate restaurant is not quite a speakeasy, but it's warm and inviting like the den of a friend's home. Asian-style lanterns and candles, cushy chairs, decorative pillows, and provocative artwork all add to the ambience. The menu has a long list of wine and spirits to pair with such tapas as veal and pork meatballs and spiced lamb mixed with barley, lentils, and carrot yogurt. A good selection of charcuterie components and dips (the beet root is delicious) balance out the flavors. Rich desserts and after-dinner ports and sherries will help you leave in a flush, happy state.



